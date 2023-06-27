Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

