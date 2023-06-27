Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 637 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Waste Management stock opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.14.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

