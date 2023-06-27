Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 2,561 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,929,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

