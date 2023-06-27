Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.