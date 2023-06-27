Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

