Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASR stock opened at $279.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.36. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $179.01 and a 52 week high of $314.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm had revenue of $345.57 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $5.6528 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

