Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,597 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 226,916 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after purchasing an additional 161,187 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

ABT opened at $108.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.