Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.09 and a 200 day moving average of $159.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

