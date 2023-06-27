Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 11,060 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $80.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.