Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 272 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 62.1% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 35.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,418,000 after acquiring an additional 44,632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Genuine Parts by 31.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 338,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,638,000 after acquiring an additional 80,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.9 %

GPC stock opened at $162.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $131.27 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.38.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

