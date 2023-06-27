Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $312.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.59. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,833,500 shares of company stock valued at $646,620,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

