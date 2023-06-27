Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $76,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 117.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,505,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $821.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $724.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $640.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

