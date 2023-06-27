Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $79,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,630,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,066.93.

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,031.58 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,233.61 and a 1 year high of $2,139.88. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,022.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,726.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

