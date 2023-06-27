Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVW opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average of $62.98.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
