Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $59,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in V.F. by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,344,000 after buying an additional 714,611 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,994,000 after purchasing an additional 968,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after buying an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

NYSE VFC opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $48.63.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.11%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

