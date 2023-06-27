Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 202.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 147,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 98,962 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 121,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 607,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,656,000 after buying an additional 78,388 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

