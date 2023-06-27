Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $134.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

