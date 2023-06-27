Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 420 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Shell by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after buying an additional 61,737 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Shell by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after buying an additional 92,431 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,525.14.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $209.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

