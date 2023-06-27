Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 53 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $149,668,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $139,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $410.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $379.80 and its 200 day moving average is $402.44. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

