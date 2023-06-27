Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 789 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Invesco Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE IVZ opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

