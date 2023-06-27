Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 962 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average is $72.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

