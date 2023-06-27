Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,352 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVS opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.23. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $210.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

