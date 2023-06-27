OneAscent Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after acquiring an additional 208,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,583,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,466,000 after buying an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $650,028,000 after buying an additional 125,052 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 686 shares of company stock valued at $137,509 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.6 %

ADSK stock opened at $200.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.94 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

