OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,256,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $6,399,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $931.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $922.41 and its 200 day moving average is $862.48. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $624.85 and a 1 year high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

