OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $310,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTW. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WTW opened at $231.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $188.99 and a 52 week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total value of $545,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

