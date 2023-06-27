OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRKR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Price Performance

BRKR stock opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.27. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $84.84.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $27,764,486. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Bruker Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

