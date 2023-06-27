OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nucor by 11.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,862,000 after acquiring an additional 154,744 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $155.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

