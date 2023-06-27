OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 686 shares of company stock worth $137,509. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK opened at $200.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.94 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

