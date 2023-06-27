OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 501 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 71,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 84,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HASI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 114.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 752.42%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

