OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DLocal by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in DLocal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLO. HSBC lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DLocal from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of DLO opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. DLocal Limited has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $33.63.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.43 million during the quarter. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 25.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

