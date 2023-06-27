Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $375.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $377.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

