Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 2,710 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $188,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EFA stock opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average is $70.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

