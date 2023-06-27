Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 813 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $155.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.37. The company has a market capitalization of $417.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.89 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,810,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,191,545 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

