Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.54.

NYSE ETN opened at $196.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $197.93. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

