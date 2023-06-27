Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $242.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $220.50 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.81 and its 200 day moving average is $242.86.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

