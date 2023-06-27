Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 146.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a market cap of $208.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

