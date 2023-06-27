Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

