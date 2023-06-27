Piscataqua Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.6% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.45. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.