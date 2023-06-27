Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Principal Financial Group worth $17,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $830,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 74,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.03. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.