ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,591 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $16,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 47,146 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 991,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 61,223 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 584,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 395,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $9,697,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

