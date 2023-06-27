QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QCOM stock opened at $116.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

