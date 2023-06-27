Reviewing Fernhill (FERN) and Its Competitors

Fernhill (OTCMKTS:FERN – Get Rating) is one of 267 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Fernhill to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fernhill and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fernhill N/A N/A 0.00 Fernhill Competitors $455.63 million -$6.47 million 589.14

Fernhill’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Fernhill. Fernhill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fernhill 0 0 0 0 N/A Fernhill Competitors 368 1426 3154 24 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fernhill and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 29.33%. Given Fernhill’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fernhill has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Fernhill and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fernhill N/A N/A N/A Fernhill Competitors -29.80% -272.91% -7.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Fernhill shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fernhill rivals beat Fernhill on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Fernhill Company Profile

Fernhill Corp, a Web3 holding company, focuses on developing and acquiring software companies in crypto currency mining, digital asset trading, NFTs, DeFi, and the Metaverse. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

