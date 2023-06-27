Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

