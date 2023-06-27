Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 168 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TT opened at $186.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.18 and a 200 day moving average of $178.17. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $125.26 and a twelve month high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

