Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 4,913 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $226.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.59.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

