Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 799 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,802 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,810,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,191,545. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $155.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $417.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.37. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.89 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

