Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,429,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,824,000 after buying an additional 4,717,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,840 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 452.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 993,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,915,000 after purchasing an additional 814,121 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,879,000. Finally, Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,565,000 after buying an additional 650,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.39. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

