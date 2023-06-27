Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,006,523,000 after purchasing an additional 112,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Linde by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,209,414,000 after purchasing an additional 526,197 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde Price Performance

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

LIN stock opened at $370.71 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $378.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.