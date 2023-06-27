Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $336.88 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $496.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.82.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

