Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 638 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 769,782 shares of company stock worth $161,343,346. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $207.40 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.07 and its 200-day moving average is $179.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

